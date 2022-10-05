Rogers’ new credit card gives you five days of Roam Like Home

Rogers has a new credit card offering cash back rewards and bonus earnings when redeeming cash back for select Rogers purchases, like paying a phone bill.

Rogers Bank’s new ‘Rogers Connections Mastercard’ offers cash back on “everyday purchases,” with two percent unlimited cash back on “eligible U.S. dollar purchases” and one percent unlimited cash back on other eligible purchases. Plus, customers who apply now for a Connections Mastercard will get a welcome bonus of 10 percent cash back for the first three months (up to a value of $100, according to a Rogers press release about the card).

Moreover, the Rogers Connections Mastercard offers a 30 percent bonus when customers redeem earned cashback for Rogers phone upgrades, and accessories, or when paying a monthly Rogers bill.

Along with the cashback bonus, the Rogers Connections Mastercard offers five free ‘Roam Like Home‘ days at no cost each year. Currently, Rogers charges $12/day for Roam Like Home when travelling to the U.S., and $15/day for international locations, up to a maximum of 20 days per billing cycle (Rogers actually increased the Roam Like Home price in March — remember the wild days of 2014 when Roam Like Home cost $5/day for up to 10 days per billing cycle?).

The Rogers Connections Mastercard has no annual fee for the first year but does cost $29 annually after the first year. Rogers does offer an “ongoing annual fee rebate” for customers who pay their monthly Rogers bill online with the Rogers Connections Mastercard.

Rogers’ new credit card comes ahead of the October 6th change to credit card fees, which will see Canadian businesses able to apply surcharges when customers pay with credit cards to cover the cost of credit card processing.

MobileSyrup asked Rogers if the company planned to add credit card surcharges to customer bills as Telus did, and whether it would exempt the Connections Mastercard from those fees. A Rogers spokesperson said that “with regards to a credit card processing fee, we have no plans to move ahead with a fee like this at this time.”

You can learn more about the Rogers Connections Mastercard on the Rogers Bank website. It joins the Rogers World Elite Mastercard and the Fido Mastercard.

Header image credit: Rogers Bank