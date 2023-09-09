Telecom news roundup: Ottawa invests millions in high-speed internet projects for Nova Scotia and B.C. [Sept. 2-8]

The federal government has made several investments across Canada under its goal to bring high-speed internet to 98 percent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030, with recent investments in B.C. and Nova Scotia.

More details on these projects, as well as a roundup of this week’s telcom headlines, are outlined below:

Business

Rogers has filed a countersuit in response to legal action from its former CEO, Joe Natale.

Vandals caused an internet service disruption for some Bell customers in Calgary.

Government

The federal government has granted Rogers $1.2 million to bring high-speed internet access to 1,600 households in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

The Government of Canada is partnering with the Province of B.C. to bring high-speed internet to the province’s Columbia Basin. The $58 million joint investment will benefit 5,400 households.

Deals

Rogers is offering 80GB of 5G data for $75/month. More details are available here.

Public Mobile is offering a $40/30GB plan on its 5G network for a limited time.

