Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ [Sept. 4-10]

Amazon Prime Video

Sanctuary

Original theatrical release date: May 19th, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 9th, 2023

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Disaster ensues when a wealthy client attempts to end his business with a dominatrix.

Sanctuary was directed by Zachary Wigon (The Heart Machine) and stars Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Christopher Abbott (First Man).

Stream Sanctuary here.

Sitting in Bars with Cake [Prime Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 28th, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours

To meet people and develop confidence, Corinne and her baker best friend plan to spend a year bringing cakes to bars.

Sitting in Bars with Cake was directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect) and stars Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Odessa A’zion (Ghosts) and Bette Midler (The Rose).

Stream Sitting in Bars with Cake here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

The Changeling [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 8th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes on Fridays)

Genre: Fantasy horror

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Apollo and Emma’s fairy tale romance becomes a nightmare when she goes missing, leading him to embark on a death-defying odyssey through a strange New York.

Based on Victor LaValle’s novel of the same name, The Changeling was created by Kelly Marcel (Saving Mr. Banks) and stars LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta), Montreal’s Clark Backo (Letterkenny) and Adina Porter (True Blood).

Stream The Changeling here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

Aftersun

Original theatrical release date: November 18th, 2022

Crave release date: September 8th, 2023

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Twenty years after a fateful vacation, Sophie tries to reconcile memories of the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

Aftersun was written and directed by Charlotte Wells (feature film debut) and stars Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Frankie Corio (debut role).

Stream Aftersun here.

The Fabelmans

Original theatrical release date: November 11th, 2022

Crave release date: September 8th, 2023

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 31 minutes

Loosely based on the life of legendary director Steven Spielberg (Raiders of the Lost Ark), The Fabelmans tells the story of a young aspiring filmmaker who navigates a dysfunctional family while trying to pursue his dreams.

The Fabelmans was co-written and directed by Spielberg and stars Vancouver’s Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator), Michelle Williams (My Week with Marilyn), Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) and Vancouver’s Seth Rogen (Superbad).

Stream The Fabelmans here.

Crave’s standard membership, Crave Premium Ad-Free, costs $19.99/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separete $5.99 add-on. More information is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

I Am Groot (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: September 6th, 2023

Genre: Animated shorts

Runtime: Five episodes (four to six minutes each)

Vin Diesel reprises the role of Baby Groot in this collection of new shorts from Adventure Time‘s Kirsten Lepore.

Stream I Am Groot here.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Original theatrical release date: May 26th, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: September 6th, 2023

Genre: Musical romantic fantasy

Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of a beloved animated movie follows Ariel, a mermaid princess who makes a deal with a sea witch in an effort to be with a human prince.

The Little Mermaid was directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) and stars Halle Bailey (Grown-ish), Jonah Hauer-King (World on Fire), Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids), Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) and Vancouver’s Jacob Tremblay (Room).

Stream The Little Mermaid here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. There’s also a special $1.99/month for three months promotion running right now.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ this month can be found here.

Netflix

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 7th, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 20 episodes (24 minutes each)

In the third and final season, Po and the Dragon Knights make one last effort to destroy the all-powerful Tianshang weapons.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is based on Dreamworks’ Kung Fu Panda movies and features Jack Black and James Hong reprising their respective roles of Po and Mr. Ping while Rita Ora (“R.I.P.”) joins the cast.

Stream Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight here.

Virgin River (Season 5 Part 1) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 7th, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 20 episodes (24 minutes each)

While Mel adjusts to new life changes, Jack works to grow his business and the town must grapple with unravelled secrets.

Based on Robyn Carr’s novel series of the same name, Virgin River was created by Sue Tenney (Good Witch) and stars Starring Alexandra Breckenridge (This Is Us), Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy), and Tim Matheson (Hart of Dixie). Note that Part 2 of Season 5 drops on November 30th.

Stream Virgin River here.

A ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada can be foundThe here.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) [Paramount Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: September 7th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes on Thursdays)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and features the voices of Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Noël Wells (Master of None), and Eugene Cordero (The Good Place).

Stream Star Trek: Lower Decks here.

It’s worth noting that a bunch of other Star Trek titles have recently landed on Paramount+ following the end of a licensing deal with Bell’s Crave service. Read more on that here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Paramount+ this month can be found here.

Image credit: Paramount