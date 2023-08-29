New on Paramount+ Canada: September 2023

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in September.
Some highlights include Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere, Stars on Mars, Season 1, Office Race and more.
The full list is available below.
September 1st
- South Park, Season 26
September 4th
- Office Race – Paramount+ Exclusive Movie (NEW MOVIE)
September 5th
- Beowulf (MOVIE)
- Boogeymen, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)
- Broad City, Seasons 1-5 (SERIES)
- MTV Couples Retreat Season 3 (REALITY SHOW)
- SpongeBob Squarepants, New Episode Block (SERIES)
- Star Trek: The Animated Series, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director’s Cut) (MOVIE)
- Star Trek: The Original Series, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)
- The Love Experiment (New Reality Series)
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on The Run (MOVIE)
September 7th
- Jersey Shore’s Family Vacation, Season 6 – New Episode Block (REALITY SERIES)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere – (NEW SEASON)
September 8th
- Star Trek Day Special, Hosted by Jerry O’Connell
- The Good Fight, Season 6 (SERIES)
- Madeleine McCann: Investigating The Prime Suspect (NEW DOCUSERIES)
September 11th
- Alone UK, Season 1 (NEW REALITY SERIES)
September 12th
- Along Came a Spider (MOVIE)
- Key & Peele, Season 1-5 (SERIES)
- Rules of Engagement, Season 1-7 (SERIES)
- Santiago of The Seas (SERIES)
September 14th
- Buddy Games: Spring Awakening (NEW MOVIE)
- The Gold, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)
September 15th
- HouseBroken, Season 2 (NEW SEASON)
- Marcelo, Marmelo, Martelo, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)
- The End of Sex (MOVIE)
September 19th
- 10 Cloverfield Lane (MOVIE)
- Catfish (REALITY SERIES)
- Cloverfield (MOVIE)
- Jersey Shore, Seasons 1-6 (REALITY SERIES)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Seasons 1-5 (REALITY SERIES)
- Kroll Show, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)
- Stars on Mars, Season 1 (NEW REALITY SERIES)
- The Loud House: The Really Loud House (SERIES)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), Season 1 and 2 (SERIES)
September 22
- Deadlocked: How America Shaped The Supreme Court (NEW DOCUSERIES)
- Gray, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)
September 25th
- All Star Shore, Season 2 (NEW SEASON)
September 26th
- Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)
- Black Widow (DOCUSERIES)
- Blaze And The Monster Machines (SERIES)
- Child’s Play (MOVIE)
- Disturbia (MOVIE)
- The Patrick Star Show (SERIES)
September 29th
- All Up In The Biz (NEW MOVIE)
- Becky (MOVIE)
- The Wrath of Becky (NEW MOVIE)
September 30th
- What’s Love Got To Do With It (NEW MOVIE)
A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.
Image credit: Paramount