fbpx
Streaming

New on Paramount+ Canada: September 2023

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Karandeep Oberoi
Aug 29, 20238:01 PM EDT 0 comments

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in September.

Some highlights include Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere, Stars on Mars, Season 1, Office Race and more.

The full list is available below.

September 1st

  • South Park, Season 26

September 4th

  • Office Race – Paramount+ Exclusive Movie (NEW MOVIE)

September 5th

  • Beowulf (MOVIE)
  • Boogeymen, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)
  • Broad City, Seasons 1-5 (SERIES)
  • MTV Couples Retreat Season 3 (REALITY SHOW)
  • SpongeBob Squarepants, New Episode Block (SERIES)
  • Star Trek: The Animated Series, Seasons 1-2 (SERIES)
  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director’s Cut) (MOVIE)
  • Star Trek: The Original Series, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)
  • The Love Experiment (New Reality Series)
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on The Run (MOVIE)

September 7th

  • Jersey Shore’s Family Vacation, Season 6 – New Episode Block (REALITY SERIES)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 4 Premiere – (NEW SEASON)

September 8th

  • Star Trek Day Special, Hosted by Jerry O’Connell
  • The Good Fight, Season 6 (SERIES)
  • Madeleine McCann: Investigating The Prime Suspect (NEW DOCUSERIES)

September 11th

  • Alone UK, Season 1 (NEW REALITY SERIES)

September 12th

  • Along Came a Spider (MOVIE)
  • Key & Peele, Season 1-5 (SERIES)
  • Rules of Engagement, Season 1-7 (SERIES)
  • Santiago of The Seas (SERIES)

September 14th

  • Buddy Games: Spring Awakening (NEW MOVIE)
  • The Gold, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)

September 15th

  • HouseBroken, Season 2 (NEW SEASON)
  • Marcelo, Marmelo, Martelo, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)
  • The End of Sex (MOVIE)

September 19th

  • 10 Cloverfield Lane (MOVIE)
  • Catfish (REALITY SERIES)
  • Cloverfield (MOVIE)
  • Jersey Shore, Seasons 1-6 (REALITY SERIES)
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Seasons 1-5 (REALITY SERIES)
  • Kroll Show, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)
  • Stars on Mars, Season 1 (NEW REALITY SERIES)
  • The Loud House: The Really Loud House (SERIES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987), Season 1 and 2 (SERIES)

September 22

  • Deadlocked: How America Shaped The Supreme Court (NEW DOCUSERIES)
  • Gray, Season 1 (NEW SERIES)

September 25th

  • All Star Shore, Season 2 (NEW SEASON)

September 26th

  • Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Seasons 1-3 (SERIES)
  • Black Widow (DOCUSERIES)
  • Blaze And The Monster Machines (SERIES)
  • Child’s Play (MOVIE)
  • Disturbia (MOVIE)
  • The Patrick Star Show (SERIES)

September 29th

  • All Up In The Biz (NEW MOVIE)
  • Becky (MOVIE)
  • The Wrath of Becky (NEW MOVIE)

September 30th

  • What’s Love Got To Do With It (NEW MOVIE)

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on AndroidiOS, Apple TV and more.

Find out what came to Paramount+ in August here.

Image credit: Paramount

Comments