Paramount+ takes over from Crave as Canadian streaming home of Star Trek

Paramount+ will become the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Star Trek content going forward, ending a long-running licensing agreement with Bell’s Crave.

The shift has already begun with Star Trek: Discovery and Picard recently having left Crave, plus Star Trek: Strange New Worlds exiting the service on August 1st. Below is the full schedule for when other Star Trek content will also leave Crave:

August 1st, 2023 — Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Seasons 1-2)

August 8th, 2023 — Star Trek: The Next Generation (Seasons 1-7)

August 15th, 2023 — Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Seasons 1-7)

August 22nd, 2023 — Star Trek Voyager (Seasons 1-7)

August 29th, 2023 — Star Trek Enterprise (Seasons 1-4)

September 5th, 2023 — Star Trek: The Animated Series (Seasons 1-2), Star Trek: The Original Series (Seasons 1-3)

Under Bell’s agreement with Paramount, new episodes of Strange New Worlds will continue to release on Crave for now. However, future original titles, like the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series and Michelle Yeoh-led film Star Trek: Section 31, will premiere exclusively on Paramount+. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will also stream only on Paramount+ and not Crave.

While Crave is losing practically all of its Star Trek content, Bell will retain the exclusive broadcast rights to the franchise in Canada. This means that all of these shows will continue to air on the Bell-owned CTV Sci-Fi network, which is also available through CTV’s website and the mobile app.

As part of the shift to Paramount+, Paramount Canada is preparing a few different promotional events. The company says there will be a special Star Trek: Strange New Worlds activation at Toronto’s Fan Expo Canada from August 24th to 27th, while Vancouver and Calgary fans can stay tuned for “exclusive screenings” on September 8th (‘Star Trek Day’).

Image credit: Paramount