Bell’s fibre internet customers in Calgary facing service disruption

Vandals have caused an internet service disruption for some Bell customers in Calgary.

In a post on the website once known as Twitter, the company’s support team states the fibre damage is “extensive.”

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the message states.

Customers can check if they’ve been impacted through Bell’s service outage page.

