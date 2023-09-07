Update: Google refreshes online store with Pixel 8, Pixel Watch 2 images

Update September 7th, 2023 at 2pm ET: Google also updated its online store with a new page highlighting the upcoming Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2.

On the updated site, we can now see a ‘Porcelain’ Pixel 8 Pro and a ‘Rose’ Pixel 8. There’s also a link to a “sneak peak” video, which you can watch below.

Beyond the two phones, the store page also highlights some AI features Pixel phones offer, though it’s worth noting the features listed are already available and not new, Pixel 8-exclusives. Below the feature, Google highlights the Pixel Watch 2, which seems to be the first official confirmation from Google that the smartwatch is coming on October 4th.

Google just dropped a teaser for its upcoming October 4th event, where the company is widely expected to unveil the Pixel 8 series and more.

The new teaser posted to the Made by Google account on Twitter starts with the Google logo rotating slowly, with the twin o’s coming together to form an ‘8.’ Then it quickly flashes through close-ups of a Pixel phone’s camera bump, the Pixel Watch, the Pixel Buds, and then back to a more zoomed-out smartphone with the text ‘Google Pixel 8’ behind it.

Gr8 things are coming. Tune in to #MadeByGoogle on October 4th at 10am ET and sign up for updates at the Google Store: https://t.co/sPT67T3LsR pic.twitter.com/yZt2qAkjV2 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 7, 2023

Interestingly, the text that appears in the teaser has a purple-ish effect on it, which is similar to what Google uses with some of its AI products.

None of this is exactly new — we’ve expected announcements related to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as a Pixel Watch 2, for some time. We also already knew the October 4th event date. But if anyone had any remaining doubts about the event, Google just made it clear what’s coming.