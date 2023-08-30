Google officially announces Oct. 4 Pixel 8 reveal event

It’s official. Google will host its annual fall hardware event on October 4th.

The Mountain View, California-based company announced the event’s date on social media, exactly a day after Apple announced the date for its fall ‘Wonderlust’ hardware event where the company is expected to reveal the iPhone 15.

“Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps its friend stay cool as a cucumber. #BestPhonesForever,” reads the company’s Twitter post. “The w8 is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th and sign up for updates.”

The post includes a humourous #BestPhonesForever video where a Pixel device is talking to an iPhone about it finally getting USB-C and how fall hardware events are stressful. Check it out here.

The Pixel event on October 4th will occur in New York and begin at 10AM ET/1pm PT.

At the event, Google will reveal its extensively leaked Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 series is rumoured to be a marginal upgrade over the Pixel 7 line. Recent rumours point to new photo/video modes, minor changes to the design and Google’s new Tensor G3 chip.

We will be covering the Google Pixel 8 launch event live on our website and social media channels, so stay tuned for all the latest news and reviews from Google’s big day.

Source: Google