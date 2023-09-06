fbpx
X (Twitter) feeds back after outage [Update]

The outage started roughly between 1:20pm ET and 1:40pm ET.

Karandeep Oberoi
Sep 6, 20232:49 PM EDT 1 comment

Update 06/09/2023 4:15pm ET: Downdetector suggests that the outage has been resolved.

Original story below…

Some X (Twitter) features appear to be down, as users globally report being unable to see new Tweets.

According to Ookla’s Downdetector, the outage started roughly between 1:20pm ET and 1:40pm ET.

Primarily, users are reporting issues with loading their ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds.

X’s status website, however, shows that “All Systems Operational.”

X hasn’t commented on the issue yet.

This post will be updated when more information is available.

