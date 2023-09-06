Apple plans to port nearly all existing iPhone, iPad apps to Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro headset will have tons of apps at launch because the company is porting over nearly all of the existing iOS and iPadOS apps to the visionOS App Store.

“By default, your iPad and/or iPhone apps will be published automatically on the App Store on Apple Vision Pro. Most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are also included in visionOS, which means nearly all iPad and iPhone apps can run on visionOS, unmodified,” Apple said in an update posted to its developer website.

The company also noted that apps that require a capability that isn’t available on the Apple Vision Pro will not be made available. App Store Connect will indicate to developers which apps need updates to work with visionOS.

For developers who don’t relish the idea of Apple automatically porting their apps over to the Vision Pro, there will be an option to opt-out in App Store Connect. App developer Steve Troughton-Smith shared the opt-out process in a post on Mastodon.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how many iOS and iPadOS apps actually make it to visionOS. I expect a not insignificant number of developers will opt out, either to deliver a separate visionOS-specific experience or to avoid people having a subpar experience using their app on a platform it wasn’t made for.

Source: Apple Via: Gizmodo