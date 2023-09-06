Watch Elemental’s Ember and Wade on Disney+ starting September 13th

Elemental is coming to Disney+ next week.

The production premiered in Canada on June 16th, and its September 13th addition date to Disney+ is just 89 days after the theatrical launch.

The Pixar movie is set in Element City, where residents Fire, Water, Earth and Air live. The film features the friendship of Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) and Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie), which leads to questions about Ember’s beliefs about the world they reside in.

Peter Sohn directed the film, and Denise Ream produced it. Pete Docter served as the executive director. John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh wrote the screenplay.

Pixar’s animated short Carl’s Date will also make its way to the platform on the same day.

Anyone without Disney+ access interested in watching the film is in luck. An ongoing promotion is bringing the cost of Disney+ to just $1.99 a month for a limited time.

Image credit: Disney

Source: Disney+