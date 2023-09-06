Motorola sale discounts select phones by up to $550

Motorola is offering Canadians discounts on several smartphones as part of its post Labour Day promotion. Savings range from as little as $50 to as much as $550 off on select devices.

Check out the offers below:

Motorola Razr+ 2023: $1,199.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Motorola Edge+ 2023: $949.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

Moto G Power 5G 2023: $349.99 (regularly $399.99)

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022: $329.99 (regularly $499.99)

Moto G 5G 2023: $249.99 (regularly $299.99)

Moto G Play 2023: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)

Moto G Pure: $149.99 (regularly $199.99)

Motorola Edge 2022: $349.99 (regularly $899.99)

All of the deals are available here.

