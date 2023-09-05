Ottawa, Québec, pledge support for copper foil facility to improve domestic EV ecosystem

The Governments of Canada and Québec are working with Volta Energy Solutions Canada Inc. (VESC) to create a new copper foil facility.

Copper foil is an important component in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and VESC’s parent company, Solus Advanced Materials, was the first to create battery-grade copper foil.

The facility will be located in Granby, Québec, and employ 260 people.

“Cutting down on emissions in the automotive sector is a key factor on our journey to make Canada carbon-neutral by 2050,” Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, said in a press release. “Volta’s project isn’t just about helping the environment — it’s also about bringing more opportunities for jobs and the economy to the people of Granby.”

The project is part of the federal government’s work to create a domestic battery ecosystem that has recently seen significant investment throughout Canada. This includes Ottawa’s recent $4 million investment in manufacturing company FBT Inc.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada