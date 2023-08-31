Federal government pledges support for EV industry through investments in Quebec, Ontario

The Government of Canada is continuing its support for the country’s electric vehicle (EV) sector through a recent string of funding announcements.

This includes a $4 million investment for FBT Inc., a manufacturing company that creates precision machine components used in the automotive, EV, and semi-conductor sectors.

The St.Catherines, Ontario, based company will use the investment to upgrade its facility to fulfill orders for its clients, following the increase in demand for EV, energy, and semiconductor-related parts created domestically. The funding will also help create 40 jobs.

“Embracing innovation has always been at the core of FBT Inc.’s values. The enhanced efficiency will benefit existing clients and open up new capacity to engage in dedicated partnerships with businesses seeking long-term collaboration,” Rob Forstinger, the company’s president, said.

The federal government has further provided the Regional Municipality of Niagara with $300,000 to develop an EV strategy focusing partially on partnerships and building needed infrastructure in the sector.

“This funding will create opportunities for workers in the EV sector across Niagara so they can reach their full potential and create endless possibilities for southern Ontario and Canada,” the federal government said in a press release.

The Province of Quebec has also received federal assistance through funding for EV chargers. The Government of Canada is investing $30 million to bring more than 1,500 EV chargers (including 400 fast chargers) to the province.

The funding will go towards 18 separate projects, including $375,000 to Bell to install 75 Level 2 chargers in workplaces across the province.

This announcement is part of the government’s commitment to install 45,000 chargers across the country. Ottawa has made similar announcements for Ontario and B.C.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Natural Resources Canada