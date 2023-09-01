Here’s where to go in Starfield to buy a bunch of Canadian food items

A few hours into my experience with Starfield, I stumbled across a strange-looking vending machine tucked away in the corner of a “Spacer” base on a derelict moon with the words ‘CAN-uck!’ plastered across it.

Did I stumble across a group of Canadian space pirates, I wondered? Perplexed, I put credits inside the vending machine, only to be rewarded with a can of CAN-uck Poutine (get it?).

Beyond this experience, it seems there’s even more Canadian-ness in Bethesda’s space epic, including what seems to be a Nova Scotia donair wrap with incorrect ingredients, according to CBC senior writer @Jon_Ore.

Starfield has a sandwich called the "Haligonian" which strongly suggests it's a Nova Scotia donair wrap. But it clearly includes lettuce and cucumber, in violation of N.S. tradition. CBC asked Bethesda's PR team for comment; they have not responded. pic.twitter.com/DNuCvJ4xOc — Jonathan Ore (@Jon_Ore) August 31, 2023

There’s also an entire store on one of the game’s largest cities, New Atlantis, called CJ’s (run by a character named Curtis Julien) that sells a wide variety of Canadian merch, including the CAN-uck Poutine I uncovered on a random moon, alongside Can-uck Pancakes & MapleSyrup in a can that’s described as “Fantastically Fluffy.”

Sure, I bet it definitely is 🤮. You can find CJ’s in New Atlantis’ Residential District.

Check out @Dapper_Tux’s tweet regarding the rather interesting selection of Canadian foods.

#Starfield eh?🍁 Canadian gamers jumping into @StarfieldGame you need to head to CJ’s in New Atlantis, he has a selection of true North delicacies for CAN-ucks🥫 Poutine in a can anyone? 🍟#XboxShare #gaming pic.twitter.com/TkL7GX4aOu — Dapper Tux (@Dapper_Tux) August 31, 2023

Why are these amusing Canadian canned delicacies in Starfield? My best guess is that someone on Bethesda’s development team is either Canadian or a big fan of our stereotypical delicacies. Bethesda Game Studios does have a Montreal office, so it’s possible someone from that studio included these Canadian easter eggs. MobileSyrup has reached out to Bethesda for comment regarding these rather inventive items.

Have you encountered Canadian food in Starfield? Let us know in the comments below or send us a message on X (formerly Twitter) or Threads.

For more on Starfield, check out my in-depth look at the game.