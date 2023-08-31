Philips Hue adds home surveillance to its device lineup

Philips Lighting (Signify), best known for its Hue products, has announced a new device category — home surveillance. The Philips Hue Secure cameras will launch this fall and come in wired and wireless/battery variants that feature 1080p HD video feed with night vision.

Similar to a Nest or Ring camera, you can use the devices to talk to visitors or a delivery person outside. You can also sync them to work with your Hue lights and sound alarms to deter intruders.

Like other home surveillance cameras, Hue Secure cameras can alarm if they detect movement and can tell the difference between pets and people. It also sports end-to-end encryption, which is on-device by default, so you don’t have to worry about security.

You can use the Hue Secure indoors and outdoors, and the wired version also sports a desktop stand.

The wired variant will cost €200 (roughly $293 CAD), and the wireless will cost €250 (roughly $366 CAD).

Philips Hue also has a new Secure floodlight camera. When a light alarm gets triggered, or if you use the Hue app, it lights up a wide area. This security camera will be released in Q1 of 2024 and sell for €350 (roughly $513 CAD).

Alongside Hue Secure cameras, Signify is also launching contact sensors that you can stick to doors, windows and other locations, and you’ll get notified when someone opens them. You can sync Hue’s smart lights with the sensors.

The sensors cost €40 (roughly $58.73 CAD) and €70 (about $102 CAD) for a two-pack. Philips also recently revealed Matter support for several of its smart lights starting in September.

We’ve reached out to Philips for Canadian details.

Source: Philips Via: MacRumors