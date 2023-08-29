Nintendo announces Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct for August 31

Nintendo has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to announce a dedicated Nintendo Direct for the upcoming Switch title Super Mario Bros. Wonder, scheduled to livestream on August 31.

The Japanese gaming giant says the stream will begin at 10am ET/7am PT, and will be roughly 15 minutes in length.

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct! 📆 August 31st

🕓 7am PT / 10am ET

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct! 📆 August 31st
🕓 7am PT / 10am ET
⏳ Roughly 15 minutes

First revealed during Nintendo’s June 2023 Direct, Super Mario Bros. Wonder marks the return of 2D side-scrolling action for the storied Italian plumber.

The reveal trailer showcases a rejuvenated art and animation style, which firmly differentiates the title from the New Super Mario Bros. games we’ve received in recent years.

Rumours continue to swirl of an ‘imminent’ launch to the successor of the aging Switch platform. It’s possible that this latest entry in the Super Mario franchise might be the last blockbuster release before we see new hardware from the Japanese gaming giant.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo of America