AirPods USB-C charging case refresh rumoured for iPhone 15 launch

Apple is planning to refresh its AirPods charging case to include a USB-C port, according to a new report from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

The change will coincide with the much-anticipated switch from Lightning to USB-C in the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup of smartphones.

Currently, Apple sells the AirPods (2nd-Gen) and (3rd-Gen), as well as AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen), each equipped with a Lightning port.

It’s unclear if all of the current models will receive the refresh, or if the charging port will be the only change made to the wireless earbuds.

The move away from the proprietary Lightning cable to the USB-C standard has long been rumoured for the iPhone.

After a highly publicized spat with the European Union, it appears that Apple is now in the process of transitioning its lineup of products to the open standard.

The iPhone 15 lineup is slated for reveal at Apple’s upcoming September 12 ‘Wonderlust’ event.

Source: Mark Gurman Via: MacRumors