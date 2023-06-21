Here’s everything shown off during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo held its latest Direct presentation on June 21st, and it was heavy on Mario announcements.

On top of the shocking reveal of a Super Mario RPG remake, we found out that a new 2D Mario, Super Mario Wonder, a standalone Princess Peach game and more are on the way.

Read on for the Direct’s full list of announcements and new trailers:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC — release TBA

Sonic Superstars — fall 2023

Palia — holiday 2023

Persona 5 Tactica — November 17th, 2023

Mythforce — TBA 2023

Splatoon 3 — new Splatfest (July 14th to 16th)

Detective Pikachu Returns — October 6th, 2023

Super Mario RPG remake — November 17th, 2023

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon (enhanced port) — TBA 2024

Mysterious game starring Peach — TBA

Batman: Arkham Trilogy — fall 2023

Gloomhaven — September 18th, 2023

Just Dance 2024 — October 24th, 2023

Silent Hope — October 3rd, 2023

Manic Mechanics — July 13th, 2023

Fae Farm — September 7th, 2023

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 — October 19th, 2023

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — second paid DLC launches June 21st, free demo available as well

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince — December 1st, 2023

Pikmin 4 — July 21st, 2023 (free demo available June 28th)

Pikmin and Pikmin 2 ports — available June 21st

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 — October 24th, 2023

Vampire Survivors — August 17th

Head Bangers Rhythm Royale — October 31st, 2023

Penny’s Big Breakaway — early 2024

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (wave 5 DLC) — summer 2023

Star Ocean 2 The Second Story R (remake) — November 2nd, 2023WarioWare Move It! — November 3rd, 2023

WarioWare Move It! — November 3rd, 2023

Nintendo Live event in Seattle — playable games, performances and more

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Zelda and Ganon amiibo coming holiday 2023

Super Mario Wonder (new 2D Mario) — October 20th, 2023

What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Nintendo/Square Enix