Remnant II was the best-selling game in Canada in July 2023

Remnant II was the best-selling game in Canada for the month of July, according to Circana (formerly known as NPD) and The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC).

The Gunfire Games-developed sequel to 2019’s Remnant: From the Ashes was released on current-gen consoles and PC only right at the end of the month on July 25th, making its top placement here particularly notable. Overall, audiences responded quite well to the action-RPG, which sold over one million copies in its first week and garnered positive reviews.

Claiming the second spot was last month’s best-seller, Blizzard’s Diablo IV, which isn’t exactly surprising. Interestingly, Final Fantasy XVI, June’s second best-selling game, fell to sixth in July, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom retaining the third spot.

See below for the full top 10:

Remnant II (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Diablo IV (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo Switch) Final Fantasy XVI (PlayStation 5) Elden Ring (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

It’s worth noting that no Canadian games made the list. Generally, at least one of EA Vancouver’s sports titles — NHL or FIFA — has charted. That said, we’re in that period right before the next entries in those series — NHL 24 and EA Sports FC 24 — are released, so people are likely just waiting for those.

On that note, check out our major feature on NHL 24, in which MobileSyrup contributor Matthew Rondina visited EA Vancouver to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming hockey game.

Image credit: Gunfire/Gearbox