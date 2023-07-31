Apple iPhone 15 Pro series will sport thinner bezels

The iPhone 15 Pro is poised to be Apple’s premiere device in 2023, and this year Apple is rumoured to bring more refinement.

According to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, the 15 Pro series will have smaller bezels than their predecessor, shrinking them from 2.2mm to 1.5mm. Apple is doing this by using a low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO). Apple used a similar process for the Watch Series 7.

The iPhone 15 series will also swap from a lightning port and use a USB-C instead. In 2022 the European Union announced that handsets sold in the region will need to start using USB-C charging ports starting in 2024. So while Apple can wait until 2024, it seems the company will push the change sooner.

Other changes include the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus ditching the top-notch in favour of the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. Other updates will include the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, featuring camera upgrades and getting the A16 processor that’s now available on the 14 Pro.

The new 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will sport titanium edges and a 3-nanometer chip. And as always, there’s talk of an Ultra version of the iPhone hitting the market, but I wouldn’t put much weight into that rumour.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 15 series sometime in September, similar to previous years.

Source: Bloomberg