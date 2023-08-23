Qualcomm unveils new generation of Snapdragon chips for handheld gaming

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chipset was revealed alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 back in 2021.

Now, the chipmaker has introduced three new platforms under its Snapdragon gaming chip series, each designed for different types of handheld gaming devices, as shared by Engadget.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, G2 Gen 1, and G1 Gen 1 platforms offer various levels of performance and features to cater to different gaming needs and preferences.

Out of the three, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 is the most powerful, and is the direct successor to 2021’s Snapdragon G3x chip. The G3x Gen 2 features a 30 percent CPU performance boost over its predecessor, and a 2x boost in GPU performance.

The chipset is for gamers who want to play the most demanding titles across platforms, such as Android, PC, cloud, and remote console games. It comes with WiFi 7 and 5G mmWave connectivity for smooth cloud and remote gaming, alongside support for ray tracing and live streaming.

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 comes second in the pecking order. It will be utilized in fanless gaming devices with high specs, and will support cloud and remote console gaming with WiFi 6/6E and 5G mmWave connectivity, as well as Android and PC gaming.

The last one of the bunch is Snapdragon G1 Gen 1. It is Qualcomm’s entry-level chipset for casual gamers who want to enjoy cloud gaming, as well as remote console and PC gaming, on fanless handhelds.

It is unclear when devices with the new chipsets will hit the market. However, Engadget pointed out that Qualcomm has provided select manufacturers with a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Gaming Reference Design.

The company did not reveal the names of the manufacturers, but it said that customer-specific product announcements will follow soon.

Image credit: Qualcomm

Source: Qualcomm Via: Engadget