BC Transit partners with Cubic’s Umo platform for contactless fare payment

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) has partnered with British Columbia (BC) Transit to implement its Umo platform as BC Transit’s new automated fare collection system in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

The Umo platform is an account-based ticketing solution offering riders contactless payment options, trip planning and management features.

With Umo, BC transit riders will be able to use the Umo Mobility smartphone app or reloadable Umo smartcard to pay for their fares. Additionally, the Umo app can also help riders plan their trips with integrated map navigation and real-time information.

Riders can add stored value or purchase passes to their Umo account through retail partners (cash), or with credit or debit cards directly in the app or the Umo web portal.

“I am so excited to take this giant leap towards achieving our goal of making BC Transit your best transportation solution,” said Christy Ridout, vice president of strategy and public affairs at BC Transit. “We listened to our riders’ requests for a new payment method, and we are delighted to introduce the innovative Umo solution.”

With Umo, if a rider pays for two trips in a single day, they ride for free for the remainder of the day. Umo also enables specialty fare programs for students and corporate partners who can administer and deliver benefit codes to riders for participation in programs such as UPASS and ProPASS.

CTS’s Umo platform will make its way to 29 other transit systems in BC soon. According to Bonnie Crawford, VP and GM, CTS, “We are thrilled to introduce Umo to the residents of Victoria and soon to the other systems within BC Transit.”

You can read more about the news here.

Image credit: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS)

Source: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS)