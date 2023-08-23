Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is 25 percent off right now

A new deal on Chromecast has arrived on Amazon Canada for 25 percent off at $29.97.

Officially introduced in September 2020, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is a streaming stick that connects different streaming services into one place, such as like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube.

This version of the Chromecast supports streaming in up to 1080p HDR and features Google Assistant for voice commands, and customizable home screens for quick access.

Check it out here at Amazon.

Source: Amazon Canada