Command & Conquer: Legions mobile closed beta announced

After the 2018-released Command & Conquer: Rivals, Level Infinite and EA are working to bring a second Command & Conquer title to mobile platforms.

The upcoming game, Command & Conquer: Legions, will incorporate the same iconic heroes, villains and factions from across the Command & Conquer franchise.

The title will enter closed beta testing later in August in Canada, Australia, France, Mexico, New Zealand and the Philippines for Android devices.

“Legions is being created with both mobile platforms and mobile gamers in mind, matching the way people play on their devices with shorter, faster sessions and streamlined controls,” said Anthony Crouts, senior director at Level Infinite.

Find several screenshots of the upcoming title as shared on the title’s Google Play Store listing below:

Learn more about the title here.

Image credit: Level Infinite

Source: Command & Conquer