Edge for Android getting option CAPTCHA auto-verify option

Microsoft’s Edge browser for Android may soon join Chrome in offering a way to auto-verify CAPTCHAs, saving users from having to identify traffic signals or puzzle out distorted letters.

Browser researcher ‘Leopeva64‘ spotted the feature and shared it on the website formerly known as Twitter. The auto-verify CAPTCHA feature is showing up in the Edge Dev and Canary channels, pre-release versions of the browser where developers test new features before they arrive in the stable release.

The first time a user confirms their humanity to a website via a system like CAPTCHA, the site can store a digital token, kind of like a cookie. That token is a sort of proof of humanity and can be accessed by other websites to confirm that the user is, in fact, a real person. Crucially, the token can be shared without revealing browser history.

Four months ago I spotted a new feature in Chrome called "Auto-verify", well, it turns out that this new option is now also available in Edge… but in the Android version (Dev and Canary):https://t.co/5XiPyKl1k5 pic.twitter.com/jYgDCcEbjG — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 22, 2023

Interestingly, Leopeva64 notes that the auto-verify feature only appears in Edge for Android. Usually, it’s the other way around, with Edge on desktop getting features that don’t come to the mobile version.

It’ll likely be a while yet before the auto-verify feature makes its way to stable Edge. Once it does, however, it should reduce the amount of time you spend doing CAPTCHAs.

Leopeva64 also noted that Edge for Android should soon offer an on-device encryption option for passwords. That means users who save passwords with the browser will be able to encrypt the passwords locally before uploading them to Microsoft’s cloud storage, improving overall security. However, the feature is still in early days and isn’t operational on the desktop yet.

Source: @Leopeva64 Via: Android Police