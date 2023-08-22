Save up to 33 percent on Anker charging accessories

Anker seems to be gearing up for back to school and has come to the table with a slew of amazing deals.
Below are savings of up to 43 percent off charging cables, plugs and portable chargers.
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh PD 45W with 60W PD Charger for $149.99 (save 25%)
- Anker 335 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) for $59.99 (save 25%)
- Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger for $49.99 (save 33%)
- Anker Portable Charger for $175.99 (save 25%)
- Anker 49.5W PowerDrive Speed+ 2 Car Adapter for $34.99 (save 30%)
- Anker 100W USB C, 736 Charger for $62.99 (save 30%)
- Anker 5,200mAh Ultra-Compact Portable Charger for $29.99 (save 20%)
- Anker USB C Cable 100W 10ft for $17.99 (save 22%)
- Anker Powerline III USB C to USB C Cable [2 Pack] 100W 6ft for $16.99 (save 26%)
- Anker 332 USB-C Hub (5-in-1) with 4K HDMI Display for $28.99 (save 19%)
- USB C to HDMI Cable for Home Office 6ft for $20.99 (save 30%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.