Get two months of free Apple TV Plus, courtesy of Air Canada

Early in August, Air Canada announced a partnership with Apple that allowed the airline to leverage Apple TV+ and its programming on its inflight entertainment system.

Now, the airline is offering two months of the streaming service for free for new and returning Apple TV+ users.

To claim the offer, visit this link and click on the white ‘Redeem Now,’ button.

“New and qualified returning subscribers in Canada only. $8.99/month after promotion until cancelled, one offer per Apple ID and Family Group,” reads the promotion page.

The promotion expires on 31st August. The subscription will automatically renew for $8.99 per month after the two months have passed, unless manually cancelled.

Find out what’s new on Apple TV + in August here.

Image credit: Apple