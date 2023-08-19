Telecom news roundup: bonus data from Rogers and new savings from Telus [Aug.12-18]

Canada’s leading telecom companies are offering customers new incentives.

Rogers is offering select customers 20GB of bonus data, while Telus has introduced a $10/month bill credit. More details on both offers, along with an outline of some of the most important telecom stories this week, are detailed below.

Business

SaskTel is now offering 5G services in select areas of Warman and Martensville, Saskatchewan.

Umlaut has crowned Rogers as offering the best network, outlining voice, data, and reliability.

Statistics Canada says telephone services saw a price drop in July, but the figures don’t paint a complete picture.

Nokia and Eastlink have entered a multi-year partnership to improve 5G access.

Rogers’ former CEO, Joe Natale, is suing the company for $24 million.

Northern Lights Fiber is working to bring improved internet speeds to Sexsmith, Alberta.

Government

The federal government has released an outline detailing spectrum releases between 2023 and 2027.

Ottawa has invested $10.3 million to bring high-speed internet to 1,000 Indigenous homes.

Deals

Rogers is giving some customers 20GB of bonus data.

Telus is offering new activations $10 in monthly bill credit for 24 months. More information is available here.

Image credit: Shutterstock