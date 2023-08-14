Canadian government releases new spectrum outline

The federal government has released an outline detailing how it plans on releasing spectrum between 2023 and 2027.

First on its list is the 3800MHz band, with the auction set to begin on October 24th. The federal government announced plans to repurpose the spectrum for 5G in 2021.

This is the government’s third auction focusing on 5G, with the 600MHz band auctioned in 2019 and 3500Mhz auctioned in 2021.

According to a July 28th post detailing applicants, more than 20 companies have applied for the auction, including Vidéotron, Bragg Communications, and City West. The list also includes applications from the Big Three (Rogers, Bell, and Telus).

“When put to good use, spectrum can drive innovation, improve rural connectivity, promote competition and even support efforts to address climate change,” François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said.

Licensing for 3900MHz will begin in 2024 for early applicants and will continue into 2025 for all applications. The government is working on several factors related to other bands, including 5.9GHz, and hasn’t listed an auction year for them at this time.

“The Government of Canada will continue to make more of this important public resource available and ensure it is quickly put to use to strengthen the telecom services Canadians depend on,” Champagne said.

