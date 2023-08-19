Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Aug. 14-20]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Renfield

Original theatrical release date: April 14th, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 17th, 2023

Genre: Horror-comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

After centuries of serving the narcissistic Dracula, Renfield decides to find a life away from the Count.

Renfield was directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) and stars Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Awkwafina (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Nicholas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent).

Stream Renfield here.

Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 18th, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 39 minutes

Lovable introvert Marcie works behind the scenes to make a difference for her friends and community.

The special was produced by Vancouver’s WildBrain (The Snoopy Show) and features the voices of Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens), Danny Pudi (Community) and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Stream One-of-a-Kind Marcie here.

Crave

Pillow Talk (Season 2) [Crave Original]

Set your alarm clocks ⏰ The Crave Original series #PillowTalk returns for season 2 on August 18. pic.twitter.com/e5DpZStaV8 — Crave (@CraveCanada) August 1, 2023

Crave release date: August 18th, 2023

Genre: Docucomedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (21 to 25 minutes each)

Set entirely in bedrooms, this series explores the intimate conversations between four couples and two roommates.

Stream Pillow Talk here.

Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far

Crave release date: August 17th, 2023

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

The 30 Rock star riffs on dating in his 50s, his dysfunctional family, his grueling 2014 car accident, and more.

Stream Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far here.

Disney+

Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ release date: August 18th, 2023

Genre: Animated adventure, family

Runtime: 49 minutes

Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel and Ariel must save their kingdoms from Gaston’s evil plan.

The special features the returning Disney voices of Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Kaite Von Till (Snow White), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel) and Jodi Benson (Ariel).

Stream Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest here.

Netflix

The Monkey King [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 18th, 2023

Genre: Animated kids

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

A monkey and a young girl team up to embark on an epic quest to slay 100 demons.

Based on a Chinese epic, The Monkey King was directed by Anthony Stacchi (The Boxtrolls) and features the voices of Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Bowen Yang (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Jo Koy (Chelsea Lately) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Stream The Monkey King here.

Untold: The Hall of Shame [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: August 15th, 2023

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 18 minutes

This documentary examines one of sports’ biggest steroid scandals featuring the head of BALCO lab, athletes and more.

Stream Untold: The Hall of Shame here.

Paramount+

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ release date: August 15th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Film producer Steve Binder revisits the legendary 1968 TV special that was designed to make Elvis Presley popular again.

The documentary was directed by John Scheinfeld (The Happy Days of Garry Marshall).

Stream Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback here.

