New on Paramount+ Canada: August 2023

Paramount has shared the new movies and TV shows coming to the Paramount+ streaming service in August.

Some highlights include Mixtape, Mafia Mamma, Twisted Metal, Love in Taipei, The Chosen, and Le Stade. The full list is available below.

Paramount+ Original series streaming on Sundays

Special Ops: Lioness

August 1st

Mixtape ( Paramount+ Canada exclusive)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Bee Movie

No Strings Attached

August 4th

Mafia Mamma

August 8th

Book Club

Charlotte’s Web

Nightcrawler

August 10th

Love in Taipei ( Paramount+ original)

Twisted Metal (Season 1) [ Paramount+ Canada exclusive]

August 11th

Paint

August 14th

Assassin Club

August 15th

Four Brothers

Megamind

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback (Paramount+ Canada exclusive)

Shaft

August 18th

When You Finish Saving the World

August 22nd

Baby Shark’s Big Show (n ew episode block)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Last Airbender

The Loud House: The Really Loud House (n ew episode block)

The Untouchables

August 24th

Organ Trail

August 25th

The Chosen (Seasons 1-3)

August 29th

Blue’s Clues & You (n ew episode block)

Galaxy Quest

I Love You, Man

The Loud House (n ew episode block)

The Truman Show

August 30th

Le Stade (Season 1) [Paramount+ original]

Image credit: Paramount