Over 11,000 Hyundai vehicles recalled in Canada

Hyundai Motors North America issued a safety recall of over 63,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Of that number, 11,120 are in Canada.

As reported by Global News, model year 2023-24 Hyundai Palisade vehicles and model year 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles are affected by the recall. Hyundai will notify owners of recalled vehicles by mail with instructions to bring the vehicles to a Hyundai dealer to inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller.

A spokesperson for Hyundai told Global News that the affected vehicles’ transmission electric oil pump for the ‘Idle Stop & Go’ (ISG) system may have been assembled with damaged printed circuit boards (PCBs). The PCBs may have been damaged during manufacturing by the oil pump controller supplier.

The damaged PCB could impact electrical operation, potentially leading to heat damage to the oil pump circuit board, connector, and wiring harness. Hyundai says the heat damage increases the risk of a vehicle fire as well as potential communication disruption for various onboard controllers.

The company said that owners can continue driving the affected vehicles but advised they park vehicles away from structures until the recall is completed.

Header image credit: Hyundai

Source: Global News