Ford will make BlueCruise driver assistance feature available as a subscription

Ford’s advanced hands-free driver assistance feature “BlueCruise” will come installed with all supported 2024 models.

Previously, buyers had to decide whether they wanted to pay extra and avail the service at the time of purchasing a vehicle. The decision was final and could not be changed at a later date. Now, as the company announced, all supported 2024 models of its vehicles will come with BlueCruise, and buyers will have the option to pay a subscription fee to enable the feature. The subscription fee would be on a monthly or annual basis.

BlueCruise is Ford’s answer to Tesla’s Autopilot. The feature essentially lets drivers take their hands off the wheel on pre-mapped highways in North America, using cameras and radar to monitor the road and the vehicle.

According to the company’s press release, customers would even have the opportunity to experience BlueCruise through a complimentary trial if they choose not to activate it at purchase.

“BlueCruise is an experience-it-to-believe-it technology, and people are amazed at how BlueCruise can help make driving less stressful and more enjoyable – especially in traffic or on long drives,” said Ashley Lambrix, Head of Commercial Acceleration – Ford Model e. “We believe in this technology and how it can help transform the highway driving experience and want to give more customers the opportunity to try it and provide flexibility for them to activate it when they want to use it.”

Customers can activate a trial for BlueCruise for the first 90 days after the car purchase. Customers can subscribe to the service at the end of the trial. Further, there is no minimum length to the subscription. For example, you’re going on a road trip this month, you can activate the service, make use of it, and not activate it for the next month.

A subscription for BlueCruise would cost $800 USD annually or $75 USD monthly ($1,082 CAD and $101 CAD respectively).

Ford expects to install BlueCruise on 500,000 vehicles in North America for the 2024 model year, more than double the current number of 225,000. The service will be available on the 2024 Navigator and Nautilus lines and select trims of the Lincoln Corsair, as well as several Ford models such as the F-150, Mustang Mach-E, Edge, and Escape.

Image credit: Ford

Source: Ford