Motorola end of summer promotion gets you $150 off Motorola Edge+

Summer is almost over, which is super sad, but Motorola has a new promotion that’s super nice.
You can check out all the deals on Motorola’s website, but here are some highlights.
- Motorola edge+ 2023 ($150 off; $949.99)
- Moto G power 5G 2023 ($50 off; $349.99)
- Moto G stylus 5G 2022 ($170 off; $329.99)
- Moto G play 2023 ($50 off; $199.99)
- Moto G pure 2023 ($50 off; $149.99)
Unfortunately, the Motorola Razr+ is not included in this sale. The Motorola edge+ is a premium flagship; you can learn more about the device here.
Source: Motorola