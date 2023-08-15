Apple’s Crash Detection feature helped save Hamilton, Ontario woman

Apple’s Crash Detection feature helped first responders get to a crash site earlier this month.

21-year-old Hannah Ralph was in a serious car accident while she was on her way to visit her boyfriend’s family in Grey Highlands, Ontario, on August 5th, CHCH reports.

The young woman’s crash occurred on a gravel road with nothing but forests, vacant residential land, and farmland surrounding her.

However, the accident activated the Crash Detection feature on her iPhone 14. Her family credits the feature for bringing first responders quickly to the scene.

The feature is able to detect when a user has been in a crash and sends their location to first responders. The user’s emergency contacts are also notified.

Crash Detection is available on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd generation), and Watch Ultra.

Ralph remains in the hospital at this time. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to support her recovery.

Just days before the accident occurred, another Apple feature, Emergency SOS via Satellite, helped raise the alarm about a forest fire in Ontario.

Source: CHCH