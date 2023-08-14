Telegram launches Stories for all users

Telegram is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of Stories.

The feature has many similarities with others like it, allowing users to share moments with others through an expandable section on the top of their screens. Others share, send a private reply, or send a reaction.

But several elements make Telgram’s take on the feature stand out.

Users can pick from four privacy settings to ensure only certain people see the post. This includes everyone, my contacts, close friends, and selected contacts. Users will be able to see stories from all of their contacts as a default.

Stories can be posted through dual camera mode, which will capture photos and videos from the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Users can set their stories to last for 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours, with the option to add them to their profile afterwards.

Arguably the most interesting feature is that users can edit their stories anytime. Users can change who can see it, the story’s caption, stickers and almost anything else, without having to delete the post.

A detailed guide is available on Telegram’s website.

Telegram is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Image credit: Telegram

Source: Telegram