New default theme coming to Office documents next month

Microsoft will roll out a facelift for its Office products through a new default theme next month.

According to the Microsoft 360 roadmap, the new theme will apply to Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook. “The new theme will include the new default font, Aptos, a new colour palette, and updated default line weights,” Microsfot’s website states.

As The Verge points out, Aptos will replace Calibri, which was the default font for the past 15 years. The publication notes the most notable colour palette change replaces yellow with dark green and a lighter blue with dark teal.

Microsoft started testing the changes through a preview with select users in July. While the company will roll out the changes to everyone next month, it hasn’t specified a specific release date.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge