Apple developing second Lionel Messi documentary series for Apple TV+

Apple is reportedly developing its second Lionel Messi documentary series in the advent of the soccer star’s big blowout in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Furthering its partnership with MLS and its Season Pass, Apple is said to be working on a new six-part series on Messi. The series is set to be based on the athlete’s move from Paris to Miami. It’ll apparently feature “the first and only behind-the-scenes account of Messi’s new chapter.”

Earlier this year, Apple announced the first Messi docuseries, debuting exclusively on Apple TV+. This project focuses on the career soccer player’s time in Qatar and ultimately winning the FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

As of this time, neither series has been given a name nor a release window.

Since Messi made the jump over to MLS, the MLS Season Pass viewership has increased to more than double what it was prior to Messi’s involvement. Additionally, Spanish-language viewership has surpassed over 50 percent for Messi matches. It’s hard to gauge just how much of an impact the athlete will have on Apple and MLS Season Pass. However, there’s already a significant splash being made.

Messi’s documentary projects join Apple’s growing catalogue of non-scripted sports series, including Call Me Magic, Real Madrid: Until the End, Stephen Curry: Underrated, and Make or Break.

Image credit: Apple

Source: The Verge