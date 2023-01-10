Apple announces MLS Season Pass Canadian pricing

Apple has confirmed Canadian pricing for its MLS Season Pass ahead of the February 25th start of the 2023 season.

Launching on February 1st in the Apple TV app, the Apple MLS Season Pass marks the beginning of a 10-year partnership between Apple and MLS. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass for $19.99 CAD/month of $129/season. Apple TV+ subscribers get a discount — $16.99/month or $99/season. Family Sharing will allow up to six people to share a subscription.

Additionally, MLS has unveiled this season’s lineup of broadcasters:

Marcelo Balboa (match analyst)

Max Bretos (play-by-play)

Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play)

Tony Cherchi (studio host)

Kyndra de St. Aubin (match analyst)

Maurice Edu (match analyst)

Sacha Kljestan (studio analyst)

Sebastien Le Toux (match analyst)

Lori Lindsey (match analyst)

Frederic Lord (play-by-play)

Liam McHugh (studio host)

Pablo Ramírez (play-by-play)

Jillian Sakovitss (studio host)

Danielle Slaton (match analyst)

Taylor Twellman (match analyst)

Diego Valeri (studio analyst)

Bradley Wright-Phillips (studio analyst)

Jake Zivin (play-by-play)

Canadians will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV App.