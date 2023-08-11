Has Bill C-18 changed the way you consume news?

Meta has begun its process to stop Canadians from accessing news content on Facebook and Instagram. The tech giant is following through on a promise it first made with the passage of Bill C-18. Known as the Online News Act, it will require Meta and Google to pay Canadian news organizations to post content on their respective platforms.

In response, both companies have said they will stop Canadians from accessing news on their respective platforms. While legislation has yet to be enacted, Meta has taken the step to remove news content from its platforms, a move the Competition Bureau is currently examining. Google is still showing content but has promised to soon remove it from Search, News and Discover.

This begs a couple of questions: has Bill C-18 impacted the way you consume news? And has the legislation impacted the way you access MobileSyrup’s content?

