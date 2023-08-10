X (Twitter) users would soon be able to video chat on the platform

As part of Elon Musk’s pursuit to make X the ‘Everything App,’ the platform is working on adding video calling to the platform.

As confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino in a CNBC interview, “Soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform.”

Many social media platforms, including Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, have long offered calling features, which makes X introducing calling not-so-unique. However, for users who live and breathe on X, the feature is a welcome addition nonetheless.

The news comes soon after X designer Andrea Conway tweeted that she “called someone on X,” followed by three exploding head emojis.

just called someone on X 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Andrea Conway (@ehikian) August 9, 2023

When shared, the tweet was ambiguous. Now, however, it makes more sense.

The video chat feature will join X’s existing and upcoming features that aim to expand the platform beyond its original function of short text messages. For example, the platform is working on a feature that will let you sort a user’s tweets by popularity.

Additionally, payment and banking features would also soon make their way to the platform.

It is uncertain when video calling will arrive on X, though it could drop randomly any day now.

Source: CNBC Via: TechCrunch