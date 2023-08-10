Google pledges grant worth millions to NPower Canada

Google Canada has committed $2.5 million to NPower Canada.

The charitable organization helps underserved people get into tech careers. The grant will help NPower Canada provide skills to 5,000 job seekers through Google Career Certificates.

Google first started supporting NPower Canada in July 2020. One of the organization’s scholarship programs, which integrates certificates for Google IT support and UX design, has seen 80 percent of graduates get employed or seek further education within six months.

“NPower Canada has a proven track record of providing Canadians with the skills needed to match the demands of today’s tech workforce, along with wraparound support like resume building and interview preparation to ensure students are successfully landing jobs,” Sabrina Geremia, Google Canada’s vice president and country managing director, said.

Source: Google Canada