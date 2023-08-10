8BitDo’s new Retro Receiver brings modern controller support to PS1 and PS2

If you’re still rocking a PlayStation or PlayStation 2 console and want to play classic titles with a modern controller, 8BitDo has a solution for you.

The gaming accessory company has released a new version of its Retro Receiver that allows users to use modern controllers with older PlayStation consoles.

The Retro Receiver supports various controllers from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, including the DualSense Edge, Xbox Elite Series 2, Switch Pro Controller and even 8BitDo’s controllers.

Introducing 8BitDo Retro Receiver for PS. Play PS1 and PS2 with your favorite controller. Compatible with Xbox One, Series, and Elite controllers, DualShock4, DualSense, Wii U Pro, Switch Pro controllers, and more. Plug-and-play, lag-free. Get yours now:https://t.co/0nrEdyxNQ8 pic.twitter.com/bR8haBKbBS — 8BitDo (@8BitDo) August 9, 2023

Here are all the controllers the Retro Receiver is compatible with:

DualShock 4, DualSense, and DualSense Edge Controllers

Xbox One, Series, Elite Series 2, Elite Series 2 — Core, and Adaptive Controllers

Wii U Pro and Switch Pro Controllers

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth, Pro 2, SN30 Pro+, SN30 Pro, SN30 Pro for Android, Lite 2, Lite SE, and Lite Controllers; Arcade Stick; PS1 Modkit and PS1 Classic Modkit

The receiver costs $24.99 USD (roughly $33.5 CAD), and plugs into the controller port of your PS1 or PS2. It also supports Windows 10 and 11 PCs, so you can use it to play games on your computer as well.

The receiver isn’t available on Amazon currently, but it can be purchased directly from 8BitDo’s website.

Image credit: 8BitDo

Source: @8BitDo