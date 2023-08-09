X launches new content filtering feature for advertisers’ brand sensitivity

Late last month, it was reported that X (Twitter) was running ads from popular brands USA Today, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alibaba, Deloitte, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Discovery, Honeywell, and Showtime and others on a neo-Nazi account.

Considering that brands don’t want to be associated with such ideals, X is rolling out new ‘sensitivity settings‘ that allow advertisers to choose how much content filtering they want for their ads.

The setting, which will be available in the coming weeks, will be a part of the X Ads Manager. “Sensitivity Settings is an automated solution that will help brands establish the right balance between reach and suitability when it comes to ad placement on the platform,” reads the platform’s blog post about the feature.

Brands would be able to choose between ‘Relaxed,’ ‘Standard,’ and ‘Conservative’ ad thresholds.

Relaxed: Show ads alongside some sensitive content to maximize reach. Avoidance example: Targeted hate speech, explicit sexual content.

Standard: Show ads alongside a reduced range of content for brands with moderate sensitivity thresholds. Avoidance example: targeted hate speech, explicit sexual content, gratuitous gore, excessive profanity.

Conservative: Show ads alongside limited content for brands with strict sensitivity thresholds. Avoidance example: targeted hate speech, sexual content, gratuitous gore, excessive profanity, obscenity, spam, drugs.

Standard and Conservative settings are available now, while Relaxed will be “coming soon.”

X says it will use machine learning to reduce adjacency to varying levels of content according to a brand’s sensitivity threshold in an upcoming campaign. The company notes that any and all content that violates its rules will be excluded from ads regardless of the sensitivity settings chosen by the brand.

X, which has lost much of its previous revenue due to advertisers leaving the platform, hopes that such settings would encourage the advertisers left to stay and not abandon the platform.

In other X-related news, the platform will soon let you sort a user’s tweets based on popularity (likes and engagement).

Image credit: X

Source: X Via: Engadget