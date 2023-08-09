TSN+ launches new streaming service options for Canadian sports fans

TSN has launched new streaming options for Canadian sports fans via TSN+, allowing Canadians to watch a wide range of live sports coverage from around the world.

TSN+ is available for subscription through TSN.ca or the TSN app, with plans starting from $8 per month or $80 annually. Subscribers can also access TSN+ as part of their existing TSN subscription.

For NFL fans, the service offers a robust slate of content, including NFL REDZONE, which provides real-time updates and highlights of every Sunday afternoon game. TSN+ also streams one NFL game per week, as well as data-enhanced NFL feeds that offer data-driven insights and infographic overlays.

For Golf fans, TSN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live in Canada, offering fans more than 4,300 hours of tournament coverage throughout the season. “Coverage includes Thursday and Friday rounds, as well as exclusive feeds of Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and the new Marquee Group, showcasing every shot from each player in one select group,” reads TSN’s press release about TSN+.

The subscription also expands TSN’s coverage of NCAA sports, including weekly NCAA Football and Basketball games, as well as other events such as Soccer, Volleyball, and Swimming.

TSN+ is available on the web, mobile devices (iOS/Android), tablets, and connected TVs, including Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung SmartTV, and Amazon Fire TV/Stick.

