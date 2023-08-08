Apple’s M3 Max-powered MacBook Pro could feature 48GB of RAM and 16 CPU Cores

Apple’s upcoming M3-powered MacBook Pro could be a powerhouse if Mark Gurman’s recent report is accurate.

According to the Bloomberg reporter, the high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip will feature 16 CPU Cores, 40 GPU Cores and 48GB of RAM. Beyond the internal hardware change, the new MacBook Pro’s overall design is expected to remain the same.

Now that Apple has released a Mac Pro powered by its own silicon, it’s not surprising to see rumours surrounding the next-gen version of its chip already swirling. According to Gurman, M3 versions of the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and the iMac are coming throughout next year, starting with the first releases in October.

It’s unclear what device will be upgraded first, but the new MacBook Pro is expected to launch in 2024.

Bloomberg also notes that iPhone 15 Pro’s and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s new A17 chip will share several chip architecture similarities with the M3.

Apple released its M2 MacBook Pro and Mac Mini in January 2023, followed by the Mac Pro in early June.

Source: Bloomberg