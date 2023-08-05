Telecom news roundup: Koodo steps into the 5G world [July 29-Aug 4]

Telus has finally brought 5G access to its flanker brand Koodo, with plans starting at $65/month.

More details, along with a roundup of some of the most important telecom stories, are outlined below.

Business

Xplore has updated several Ontario towers with its 5G network.

Rogers points to performance “inadequacies” in response to a wrongful dismissal suit from a former executive.

EH!Tel and North Frontenac Telephone Corporation have completed high-speed internet projects benefiting nearly 1,000 homes and businesses in Dufferin County and Caledon, Ontario.

New mobile activations in the second quarter of 2023 helped Bell grow its total mobile subscriber count to 10 million.

Telus has brought its 5G network to Koodo, joining Virgin Plus and Freedom Mobile’s recent network expansions.

Speaking of Telus, the company announced its Q2 2023 financial results — you can read them here. At the same time, Telus announced it would lay off 6,000 workers.

Government

The governments of Canada and the North West Territories have invested $19.7 million to bring high-speed fibre optic connection to Tuktoyaktuk.

Deals

Bell is offering several deals on internet and mobile services for students, including a $55/50GB 5G mobile plan. More details are available here.