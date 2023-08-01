Governments of Canada and NWT invest $19.7 million for far north fibre optic link

The governments of Canada and the North West Territories are investing $19.7 million to bring high-speed fibre optic connection to Tuktoyaktuk.

The money will fund the design and build of the 137-kilometre fibre-based infrastructure between Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk. It will also lead to the completion of fibre-based infrastructure between High Level, Alberta and Tuktoyaktuk. The project will further provide “backbone infrastructure” to support existing internet service in Tuktoyaktuk.

“Reliable broadband infrastructure for northern families and businesses must not be a luxury. It is critically important for economic growth, keeping people connected, and ensuring Northerners have the same access to internet as the rest of Canada,” Michael McLeod, MP serving the NWT, said.

Existing internet services are provided through a microwave radio system, the press release outlining the announcement states. The new line will lead to “a faster, more reliable fibre-optic link.”

The NWT government will further work with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation on the project, as the group is a key landholder.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Infrastructure Canada