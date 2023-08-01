Rogers responds to wrongful dismissal suit, blames performance ‘inadequacies’

The former chief regulatory officer at Rogers lost his job due to “inadequacies in his performance.”

The company made the admission in a statement of defence filed on July 27th, according to The Globe and Mail.

Ted Woodhead sued the company last month for wrongful dismissal. In his lawsuit, the former executive said Rogers didn’t give him a bonus tied to the $26-billion acquisition of Shaw, despite stating he was a “key player in the discussions.”

However, Rogers said that wasn’t the case, as Woodhead “did not lead the negotiations.” It was the opposite, the company’s statement alleges.

“In fact, as result of the inadequacies in his performance, others were more involved than they should have had to have been and the decision was made to terminate him on a without cause basis.”

The document further states the bonus associated with the Shaw merger was to motivate employees to focus on savings and growth as the two companies continued to integrate. Rogers stated the bonus wasn’t tied to efforts employees made before the deal received regulatory approval to finalize.

The company further states problems with Woodhead’s performance “were fairly consistent throughout the second half of 2022 and 2023 until his termination.”

Woodhead is seeking $350,000 in incentive compensation and $2.46 million in deferred compensation.

The allegations from either party have not been proven in court.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: The Globe and Mail